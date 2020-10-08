Outlander video: Learn a little bit more about John Bell!







We know that the wait until Outlander season 6 is going to be a long one. After all, the show is not currently in production, and there is no clear timetable as of yet.

With that being said, at least the fine folks at Starz are doing their best to hand down little bits of content here and there! This leads us to the new video featuring none other than John Bell, who plays Young Ian Murray on the drama. The video below features Bell answering a number of rapid-fire questions, including things when it comes to his favorite music, a place he wants to visit, and an actor who he particularly idealizes.

What did we learn about John from this? For starters, that he really loves movies and popcorn, admires Jack Nicholson from afar, loves horseback riding, and also is rather fond of sushi. There’s a lot of content crammed into a short span of time here.

So what are we hoping to see from Bell now moving into Outlander season 6? Think in terms of an opportunity to learn a lot more about what Young Ian has gone through! If you remember, back in season 5 he returned to Fraser’s Ridge after spending some time with the Mohawk. He went through some sort of enormous heartbreak there, an event that made him question his will to live. His story still holds many secrets, and we’re looking forward to seeing those unlocked as he becomes more and more integral to the Fraser’s Ridge ecosystem.

What do you want to see on Outlander moving forward from John Bell?

Learn a little more about our resident elegant crane, @JohnBell. pic.twitter.com/Iiou0yX1It — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 7, 2020

