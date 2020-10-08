NCIS season 18 filming: A new Wilmer Valderrama tease







As we await an NCIS season 18 premiere date at CBS, we’re eager for just about every little tease that we can get along the way. That includes a notice that the cast and crew are seemingly now back on location, doing what they can to produce some more episodes.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, Wilmer Valderrama shared a look at what he is up to behind the scenes, filming in what looks to be some sort of forested area. We know it’s not easy to find locations in the Los Angeles area that look like they can be in Washington DC (especially during this weather), but clearly they are doing their best.

Judging from what happens when NCIS tends to visit different locations, we have a feeling that this may be the site of a crime scene. Given how long it’s been since NCIS has been in production, we’ve learned at this point to take advantage of every single episode. There will probably be fewer this season than normal, so they all should stand out with a greater sense of overall significance.

NCIS should already been done with filming the super-early stuff with season 18. This episode could be one that airs a little bit later on in the season. Once we have more news, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

