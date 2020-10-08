Saturday Night Live: Morgan Wallen dropped as musical guest







This weekend’s Saturday Night Live was previously set to feature Morgan Wallen as the musical guest. However, it’s fair to say that those plans have changed.

Today, the country singer himself confirmed on Instagram that he will no longer be a part of the late-night sketch show. This comes after videos surfaced of him hanging out in a crowded Alabama bar this past weekend. He was not seen wearing a mask. SNL is operating under a very strict set of guidelines due to the pandemic, and clearly, it was made clear that it would no longer be safe for Wallen to perform.

Wallen was the first to confirm the news in a post on Instagram, one where he had the following message to pass along:

“My actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams… I [do] respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down.”

There is no word as of yet as to who is going to be coming onto the show in Wallen’s place, but we have to imagine that there is no real shortage of capable artists out there who have been following the proper guidelines. (The only problem that the show may be running into here is finding someone who is okay with not having a lot of time in order to stage a show.) Bill Burr is going to be the host of the show on October 17; meanwhile, the musical guest for that show is going to be Justin Bieber.

