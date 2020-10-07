The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17: Lauren Cohan on Maggie, Negan







As we await The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17, the first of six “bonus” episodes, airing in the new year, there are a lot of things to wonder about. Take, for example, what’s going to happen with Maggie now that this character is back in this world. She’s only starting to get reacquainted, and a lot of stuff has happened since she’s been gone. Take, for example, the “rehabilitation” of Negan, the man responsible for killing Glenn.

Is Maggie going to be able to handle the fact that Negan’s not in a cell? Is she going to understand a lot of what has happened since? It’s going to be a lot to take on, and Lauren Cohan tells Entertainment Weekly that it may take some time for her character to properly understand everything that is happening in the world:

“…obviously, I haven’t been privy to these saving graces of Negan’s or his great relationship with kids or his affinity for animals. I don’t know any of this. And even if I did… So, it’s going to be a lot. It’s definitely going to be a lot when she comes back. I’m so jonesing to get into it. It’s really, it’s fricking great. And I couldn’t be doing it with anybody more fun than Jeffrey [Dean Morgan]. It’s just, we’re really amped. It’s great.”

We do think that there are going to be some opportunities to take this on head-first at some point in the future, even if it’s not in these bonus episodes. The most important thing to remember here is that The Walking Dead has a 24-episode final season to go along with these upcoming six, so there is still a lot of time to go and plenty of stories still to tell.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead right now

What do you think is coming for Maggie on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







