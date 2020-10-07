Batwoman season 2, Riverdale season 5 filming set to resume







Despite some recent delays in testing, today we come bearing good news for Batwoman season 2 and Riverdale season 5 — they are heading back to work.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, production will be resuming for both of these shows tomorrow. What both of these shows are currently aware of is something rather simple: This is going to be a fluid situation over the next couple of months. There have been multiple productions that have been delayed for positive tests, and in this case, it makes a certain degree of sense that a lack of testing would also slow things down.

The good news for fans of both of these shows is rather clear: You are still going to be able to see both of these series still on the air early next year. One of the benefits that The CW has in pushing back the premiere dates for most of their shows is that it earns them some flexibility. They don’t have to feel anywhere near the same pressure that a lot of other shows do to get back on the air soon — that’s a good thing especially since Batwoman in particular does have a certain amount of post-production that needs to be done for the bulk of its episodes.

For fans of another show in The Flash, rest assured that production will be underway on it shortly. It’s the highest-rated show on The CW, and we know that there’s a lot of enthusiasm to see what happens when it is back. For Batwoman, most of the curiosity currently revolves around what we are going to see from Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) as the new title character, following the departure of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) at the end of this past season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







