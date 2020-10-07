Chicago Fire season 9, Chicago Med, PD hyped up in new NBC poster







We know that the wait for One Chicago related programming is long, but herein lies the good news — we are almost at the end of the road today.

If you look below, you can see (via TVLine) the latest poster that is hyping up Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med all at the same time. These are posters that give you a full sense of the casts of all of these different shows, and you do see a few reasonably-new faces in the midst. People like Alberto Rosende and Dominic Rains are still relatively new to the universe, and we’re excited to see what some of them bring to the upcoming story.

If you did not know, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD are starting up production this week, and we’re coming out of Chicago Med being in production already. (There was a shutdown in the midst of things due to a crew member testing positive.) All three of these shows are slated to premiere come November 11, so you aren’t going to be waiting too much longer for any of them!

As for the specific story that you can expect to see within all of these different shows, we do think one of the primary cornerstones here has been the pandemic. After all, doesn’t it have to be on some level? It will be more of a focal point over on Chicago Med understandably, but it goes without saying that it will be important for inclusion in some other shape or form elsewhere. With the way that things are in the world right now, we’re not sure that we would expect a One Chicago crossover anytime soon — caution is going to be the name of the game here, and that’s something to keep very much in mind.

