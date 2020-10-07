Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Did someone consider a flip?







We are now three weeks away from the Big Brother 22 All-Stars finale on CBS, and it’s fair to say that every single move within the game is important. Thursday’s eviction may not be consequential to some players’ final-two plans, but it could prove important to how they get there.

With Tyler, we’re looking at someone who a lot of players don’t want at the end of the game. Yet, there is value in keeping him. It splits up Memphis and Christmas (a possible duo), and also makes it so that someone cannot bring Christmas to the end to score an easy win. He’s tried his best to campaign over the past 24 hours or so, indicating that he would not target Cody, whereas Christmas and Memphis would.

Want some more Big Brother 22 coverage in video form? Then be sure to watch our latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have further news coming…

Is it working? Well, the answer is yes and no. Cody and Enzo did have a conversation late yesterday where they contemplated keeping Tyler instead of Christmas, but in the end it seems like Nicole is shutting down a lot of that conversation. Unless she decides to change her mind, there’s not a lot that can be done.

The only remaining hope that Tyler may have here is that Christmas continues to talk constantly and just irritate people to the point that they want to get rid of her. There are some people who clearly want her out, but Nicole seems to recognize that there’s a difference between emotion in the moment and the long-term future of her game. She’s focusing more on what helps her win the money rather than what makes her the most comfortable.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Big Brother and the feeds

Do you think there’s a chance that anyone could change things in the Big Brother 22 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







