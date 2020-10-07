The Boys season 2 finale video: Are A-Train, Hughie teaming up?







If you would have said that A-Train and Hughie were teaming up entering The Boys season 2, we’re not sure that we would have believed you. Yet, this is how crazy this world is, and just how much some of these things can change.

In the promo below, you can see a longer look at what’s coming up later this week, including a bizarre team up where the desperation to stop Stormfront hits a whole new level. One of the chief motivations for A-Train here is that he wants to get back into the Seven, and he thinks that removing him from the equation is the right way to do that. We also think that, in general, there’s a desire for a shake-up among all of the members here as there is a real awareness that Stormfront and Homelander are taking away from the way that things used to be.

Do we think that most of these characters are kind and virtuous? Hardly, but at the same exact time they have a certain method to their madness and they really don’t want to move away from that. Of course, some like Queen Maeve would like to be a little less stuck into boxes for Vought’s personal gain.

There is a lot at stake within this finale, and the odds are certainly high that there is going to be a tremendous amount of chaos. Prepare for that accordingly.

