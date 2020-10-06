Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: State of the vote







Where are all of the votes currently at within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? It does feel like now is the perfect opportunity to dive into some of that.

Let’s start things off here by simply stating this: Nothing has changed all that much in terms of the vote tally following the Veto Ceremony. You aren’t going to be seeing Tyler stay unless he pulls a massive rabbit out of a hat.

What do we know right now? Well, for starters, Nicole seems to be dead-set on getting him out still. She’s noted time and time again now that getting rid of Christmas would be personally more satisfying, but Tyler is the bigger target game-wise. Plus, Nicole is probably aware that Christmas is harder to beat in the event that she goes to the end with her. Cody is also selling her on a final three with him and Enzo, which Nicole seems to be receptive to … for now. The thing with Nicole is that she’ll probably cut anyone to get to the end, and we do think there are scenarios where she could get out Cody.

The problem for Nicole is this: She has to win Head of Household to get anything she wants, and there are only certain competitions she can win.

Meanwhile, for Tyler he’s done his best to sort of sell Enzo on the idea that he is someone who can be worked with — and also that Enzo is going to be hard to beat in the end. We do think that Enzo is aware of the latter, but he can’t vocalize it in the house in fear of it getting back to Cody eventually. Also, there’s little reason for him to push for Tyler staying if no one else is doing it. Christmas can win competitions herself, especially if the next one is somewhat physical in nature.

