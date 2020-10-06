Lovecraft Country season 2: Should we expect a renewal to happen?







We’re inching ever closer to the finale now for HBO’s Lovecraft Country and of course with that in mind, we find ourselves asking questions.

For the time being, there is no official word on a season 2 being ordered, and we’ll admit that on some level, we’re as surprised about that as anyone. This show has produced strong live ratings to date for the network, and that’s without thinking about the DVR/streaming numbers or the strong critical acclaim. This is the sort of program you’d think that the network would desperately want back for more episodes.

Well, there may be an issue here that is causing Lovecraft Country from getting a renewal early — making sure the right story is there. We know that the team behind the scenes here is extremely talented, but HBO often likes to be extremely patient when it comes to bringing shows back. If Lovecraft Country tells a story that offers closure in the finale, is there going to be a hurry to bring it back? They don’t want to run the risk of besmirching something that is already good. Then again, the people who made season 1 so fantastic should be able to bring the same thing for another season!

The next couple of weeks should be interesting in determining what the future of Lovecraft Country holds — if we don’t here before the finale, odds are it will be discussed in various interviews after the fact. HBO doesn’t have to hurry along a renewal, given that we have a hard time thinking new episodes would be ready until 2022. The stories would have to be written, and then also shot. As you would imagine, that is not the easiest thing in the world to happen in times like this.

