Dancing with the Stars 29: Skai Jackson remembers Cameron Boyce







Entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode, we knew that we were going to be getting emotional for a number of reasons. Some of the dancers were taking the time before their performances to share personal stories, and for Skai Jackson, hers was in particular sad as she remembered Cameron Boyce.

Cameron and Skai knew each other for years, and worked together on the hit show Jessie for dozens of episodes. This is a show that is pure nostalgia for a lot of people out there, and the Disney Channel family is an incredibly tight-knit one. You start performing at an early age, and there is only a small handful of people who can really understand and relate to what you are going through.

We knew without even seeing Skai’s performance that this was going to be something special. The routine followed up on that — it was lyrical, moving, and a loving tribute to someone she cared about deeply. You could see that it meant something to her and she took care to honor her friend fully. Derek Hough called it the best dance of the night so far, and we had a feeling before the scores were shown that we could see some 9’s in the scoring.

As it turns out, Skai received the first 10 of the season courtesy of Carrie Ann! This sets her up as one of the favorites this season, and it’s a nice bounce-back after being underscored as of late.

What did you think about Skai Jackson’s Dancing with the Stars performance, and tribute to Cameron Boyce?

