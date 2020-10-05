LA’s Finest episode 4 return date: The story of ‘Deja Vu’







As you prepare for LA’s Finest episode 4 to arrive on Fox, there is one thing that you should know: You’ll be waiting for a while.

Fox is going to continue to airing in the months to come the remaining episodes of the first season — with that being said, they are doing so at a pretty slow pace. There is no episode next week, and you will be waiting until Monday, October 19 to see what’s next within “Deja Vu.” This is an episode that will give you a chance to dive further into Syd and McKenna’s past, and also a mission that puts the two in a really tight spot.

For a few more details right now, we suggest that you check out the full LA’s Finest episode 4 synopsis:

When the past finally catches up with Syd and McKenna, they must pull off a seemingly impossible mission, while leaving no trace of their own involvement. Meanwhile McKenna becomes distracted by Izzy’s strange behavior, and a ghost from Syd’s past comes back to haunt her in the all-new “Déjà Vu” episode of L.A.’S FINEST airing Monday, Oct. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LAF-104) (TV-14 D, L, S, V).

We’ve been curious to see what the audience was going to be on Fox for a show that has technically been on the air for a good while, and the results are somewhat mixed. This past episode of the series generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down compared to some of the network’s original shows. Yet, we don’t think that the expectations were necessarily through the roof for a series that originally aired on Spectrum some time ago, alongside one that didn’t necessarily get some huge bevy of promotion in advance.

