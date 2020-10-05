Filthy Rich episode 4 return date: Who is banding together?







Are you interested in getting some more news on Filthy Rich episode 4, and some of what you can expect to see throughout? Go ahead and consider this article your source for more information.

There’s going to be plenty of drama that unfolds over the course of the episode, but beyond just that, there’s going to be a number of characters trying to band together. Teamwork makes the dream work, right? Well, we wouldn’t necessarily say that for sure here. This is an episode about allies, politicking, and big revelations. One thing you do need to know: This episode isn’t airing until October 19.

For a few more details, check out the Filthy Rich episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

As tension continues to build after the incident with the mysterious stalker, Rose offers the Monreaux home as a safe haven for Ginger and her mother, Tina. While under lockdown at the home, Tina reveals to Ginger that she knows who the mysterious stalker is, leaving Ginger uneasy and demanding answers from her mother. Meanwhile, Reverend Paul and Eric are in cahoots with investors of the Sunshine Network and Reverend Paul goes so far as to threaten Margaret, leading her to turn to unlikely allies for help in the all-new “Romans 8:30” episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Oct. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FIL-104) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

For those wondering, here is the full verse for Romans 8:30, the title for the hour: “And those he predestined, he also called; those he called, he also justified; those he justified, he also glorified.” One way or the other, this is going to tie into the overall story.

How are the ratings?

For those curious, they’re far from stellar. Despite limited competition, last week’s new episode ended up drawing a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2.1 million viewers.

