Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 9 Veto Ceremony results







The week 9 Veto Ceremony results are in from the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, but we don’t think anyone’s jaws are on the floor as a result of it.

As expected, Cody did not use the Power of Veto and with that, either Tyler or Christmas is going to be evicted on Thursday night. At the moment, all signs point to us seeing Tyler ultimately leave the game, as he doesn’t have the numbers and there is no real incentive to get rid of Christmas. Almost anyone can beat her at the end of the game, which is one of the reasons why Memphis probably wants to keep her. For the time being, his plan is to fight to make sure that Nicole is the next target, and he is going to fight to ensure that this probably happens. He’d like to see Christmas win Head of Household next, though, solely for the sake of ensuring that she can go after her without him getting the blowback from Cody.

Meanwhile, Christmas has talked more about targeting Cody outright if she gets into power — remember that she is not in the same iteration of the Wise Guys as Cody is, so she’s not locked in with him. She also recognizes that Nicole is more beatable in the end. We’re not sure that she is going to find a way to get Cody out of the game, but this is an opportunity for her to try and make it happen. (We’d nominate Cody and Enzo up against each other, since that may be your best chance.)

