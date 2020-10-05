Alec Baldwin responds to Saturday Night Live – Trump sketch controversy







This past weekend wasn’t the first time that Saturday Night Live has been in some hot water over some of their political sketches. We also have a feeling that it will not be their last.

Over the past four years, Alec Baldwin has come on the late-night sketch show to play Donald Trump with regularity, so it wasn’t a surprise to see him back for the premiere. Yet, there was added attention around the depiction of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, who in a moment near the end of the cold open, talked about the intersection of “science and karma.” This was a nod to the fact that the President is currently hospitalized after testing positive for the virus. Later in the show, SNL also told jokes about the illness during Weekend Update.

Was it too soon for SNL to go there using this sort of humor? This is one of the primary questions that has emerged following the episode. Yet, in a lengthy Instagram video Baldwin defended the show’s choices, stating the following about the decision to spoof the President’s treatment:

“If there was ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill [at the time we did the episode, or] if people said, ‘Oh, Trump is really in trouble,’ I bet you everything I have that we wouldn’t even get near that in terms of the content of the show. They would have done something else — I’ve seen that happen before … We only have the words of the White House and the people who work there to go on, and all of them have been saying that he is not in any danger. If their word had been that he is in serious trouble [in the hospital] … I can assure you we wouldn’t have done it.”

Basically, Baldwin’s position can be summed up as this — because the White House position was that the President is recovering, that made it okay to tell the jokes. We’re sure that this comment will lead to more arguing, but let’s be honest — there would always be arguing about it. This is just the nature of where we are in the world right now.

