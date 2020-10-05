Blue Bloods season 11 filming underway; go behind the scenes







For everyone out there excited to see Blue Bloods season 11 on CBS, today is a glorious day! Production is officially underway on the drama after many months waiting due to the global health crisis, and we’ve got a small look at what the on-set environment looks like.

The Instagram post below comes courtesy of executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, and it shows an environment where masks and/or face shields are aplenty. This is going to be the way of things for this show, even when you consider the rigorous testing protocols that are being met in order to get the cast and crew back on set. Safety is the utmost priority, which is the primary reason why it took this long for everyone to be back on set in the first place.

In terms of details on the story itself, you shouldn’t be altogether surprised to know that a lot of things are being kept under a heavy veil. This show has always been very careful when it comes to its presentation of spoilers, hence how they were able to keep the death of Linda a secret until the episode first aired. There’s a possibility that the show may be taken on a number of events of the past few months, but we can’t say anything for certain until later this this fall. So long as things go according to plan, we hope Blue Bloods will premiere at some point in November.

