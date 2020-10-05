Is Big Brother 22 All-Stars new tonight on CBS, delayed by football?







Is Big Brother 22 All-Stars still new tonight on CBS? We do have an answer to that question within, but suffice it to say, it’s a little complicated.

Here is the good news that we can report right now — you are going to have a chance to see a new Big Brother 22 episode tonight! Alas, here is now where we come in with the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a good while. Originally the plan was for the show to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, but there is a larger delay now due to the presence of NFL football. You are going to be stuck waiting until we get around to 10:00 p.m. potentially at the earliest, given that the Chiefs – Patriots game starts at 7:00. There’s a good chance that it could be later.

This particular delay could be annoying for a multitude of reasons, with one of the biggest ones being the simple fact that there is some valuable information that will likely be in this installment. There are some cracks that need to be filled in following Thursday’s triple eviction, and this episode could prove necessary for that very reason. We also need to see the new Head of Household Competition coupled with whatever the nominations are going to be. There’s a good bit of content that needs to be filled in a relatively short amount of space here.

On the live feeds, the Veto Ceremony is later today — we’ll be back with more updates on that.

What do you want to see on Big Brother 22 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around to get some more information. (Photo: CBS.)

