Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Voter suppression; positive tests







The October 4 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver proved to be a big one, especially when you think about the gravity of the subject matter.

There was no denying that Oliver was going to address President Trump testing positive. The show had to. Oliver went into the events that led into the positive tests, the Presidential Debate, and also some of the reaction that has spread around the internet. The message here is really the same as it’s been though — focus on staying safe, following the guidelines, and not giving into conspiracies online.

As for the main segment for the show tonight, it revolved around the election — obviously a very important topic. The specific spin on it here, though, was the subject of voter suppression. It has been the subject of headlines for months on end at the moment, and for good reason — some voters are being harassed, forced to wait for hours, and often discouraged to participate in mail-in-voting.

What was interesting about this main segment is that in some ways, it felt like a recap of subjects that Oliver has talked about previously. We know that he has discussed mail-in voting, but also that he has dove into the various complications with voting machines and a whole lot more. Typically, we’d want to see his cover some completely new ground, but at the same time it’s rather appreciated that we have a chance to see him spend so much time focusing in on what matters the most this time of year.

This segment was useful in calling out specific issues, including false claims about voting machines, Texas’ shocking decision on ballot deliveries, and how results may not even be finalized for days or even weeks on end — and that is okay.

