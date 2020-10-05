Yellowstone season 4: Why aren’t we getting more than ten episodes?







We know that the wait is still long until Yellowstone season 4 arrives on the Paramount Network. We wish that it was on the air next week but, more than likely, we’ll be stuck sitting around and waiting until next summer.

We know that one of the more contentious debates out there with this show has a lot to do with its episode count. Why only ten episodes a season, especially when there is always room for so much more? Theoretically, the crew could still find the time to also film more episodes if they were ordered.

Yet, there is a method to the madness when it comes to Yellowstone, and there are many things to keep in mind here. For starters, consider the fact that Taylor Sheridan writes every episode of the series, and it is harder to do a large number of episodes when you have just one person steering the ship. Also, there’s another important detail to remember here in that Kevin Costner’s a busy man in his own right. Schedule-wise, ten episodes makes sense. Creatively, the same exact thing can be said. You always want to leave people wanting more, and we certainly think that this is something that the writers of Yellowstone are actively thinking about. That’s why this is probably also not a television show that is going to last forever, even if we wouldn’t be mad if we got to see a whole lot more of it for quite a while moving forward.

