Fargo season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Pretend War’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming up on Fargo season 4 episode 4 next week? Let’s start with a reminder that within this world, there’s almost always an escalation. You’re going to see that for Loy almost right away in this episode, as he’s going to make another move to cement his own future. This entire season is in a lot of ways about a power struggle, but one that has so many different wrinkles to it that you’ll be continuously surprised. It’s dark, brutal, but also weirdly funny at times. This show has an established pattern through all these seasons when it comes to the tone, but there is almost always a way that each individual episode feels unique.

Below, we have the Fargo season 4 episode 4 synopsis with a few additional hints of what to anticipate:

Loy retaliates, Josto asserts his leadership, Ethelrida makes a disturbing discovery and the walls begin to close in on Odis. Written by Noah Hawley and Stefani Robinson; Directed by Dearbhla Walsh.

So what is the buzz like out there for season 4? We’d say that it’s hard to fully even quantify it just yet. While the live ratings for the two-episode premiere were down versus the show’s season 3 numbers, it’s also fair to remember that there are more people watching late or streaming now. This is not anywhere near the same world than when season 3 aired — remember that there is a big hiatus between one season of the show and the next.

We do think that Fargo is going to build more and more of an audience over time. It just makes sense for that to happen since we are talking about a critically-acclaimed series with a big name front and center in Chris Rock.

