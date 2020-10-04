The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode 2 spoilers: Outside those walls







After months worth of hype and a longstanding delay, we have finally arrived this week to the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC. So now that we’re here, what else is going to be coming up around the bend?

There are a lot of different things that you should know about this series right away, but let’s start with a reminder. World Beyond is only going to last for two seasons, so this is a show that is going to have to move quickly. It’s also one that carries with it a very different perspective. The majority of these characters have grown up in a universe where zombies exist, and they may have a very different view of the apocalypse than most. They started off in relative safety within their community but now, they’re on the outside. They have to figure out how to survive there, and there is a chance along the way here that some of these characters will get a sense of what life is really like out there.

So want a few more official details about what’s coming? Then take a look at The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode 2 synopsis below:

The group adjusts to the reality of life beyond their community’s walls; Iris attempts to take charge, in spite of Hope’s reservations; Felix and Huck trail the teenagers while Felix is forced to confront unwanted memories.

It goes without saying that episode 2 is essential to the show’s success at the moment, and for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, the show’s not going to have the benefit of being on after The Walking Dead — it will have a struggle to maintain that momentum. Viewers are likely to give it a chance for at least one more week beyond the premiere, but this is where we’re in the make-it-or-break-it place.

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back to get some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: AMC.)

