The Walking Dead season 10 finale: Is the Commonwealth finally here?







For everyone out there who has been eager to check out the Commonwealth storyline on The Walking Dead season 10, go ahead and consider this article a source of good news. After all, we’re pretty much at that point right now!

In the closing seconds of the episode, we saw Eugene, Ezekiel, and others find themselves captured by a group of soldiers who are seemingly from the mysterious locale — well-known from the Robert Kirkman comics. The uniforms that you see are more or less the same to what they wore in the source material, so unless this is some sort of dramatic shake-up, this is precisely what we are looking at right now.

So what does this mean? The Commonwealth will introduce us to new characters, and potentially also establish a very different sort of possible endgame for some of these characters. The Whisperers were notable in their anarchy and chaos — yet, the Commonwealth have established a society. They’re functioning more as an actual community than almost anywhere else in the world, and there are a lot of interesting people who you may see along the way. One of them should be Stephanie, who we’ve already met in audio form earlier on this series.

We’ll admit that to us, the arrival of the Commonwealth is potentially more exciting than the end of the Whisperer War. We knew that this storyline was a long time coming and with that in mind, we were glad to dive into territory that feels a little bit new. Before the series concludes, we get to finally have one more, much-needed perspective. Here’s to hoping that it lives up to the hype.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead and what could be coming up

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







