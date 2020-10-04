This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown on potential season 6 conclusion







In case you didn’t know, This Is Us season 5 is currently in production, with the plan for the show to premiere this fall. Beyond that, we know that there are plans for a season 6, with all signs pointing towards this being the final season of the show.

Is there still a chance that the final-season plan could change? Sure, and that is something to keep in the back of your head. For now, though, we have to prepare for the end of the series to match where it supposedly will be, that way we don’t get some sort of false hope about a season 7.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping in a new interview, star Sterling K. Brown (Randall) certainly seems to be content about the current plan to wrap the show up:

“Whenever something is supposed to end, that’s when it’s supposed to end … I don’t know if that’s going to be six seasons definitively or more, but when something is ready to come to an end, I’m ready to come to an end.

“I want people to watch our show and hopefully be like ‘I wish the Pearsons could’ve stayed around longer.’ I want us to be like Barry Sanders, one of the greatest running backs in the NFL, and he only played for nine seasons and then he retired. People are like, ‘Why is Barry Sanders retiring? He’s still great!’ You want to leave them wanting more.”

This is a good comparison, especially since there are some other shows out there that didn’t end up making it anywhere near as long as they should have. Let’s just enjoy This Is Us for as long as we have it, and it does feel like we’re going to get a proper send-off in the event that season 6 is the end.

