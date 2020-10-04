Is Big Brother 22 new tonight on CBS? The current schedule







Is Big Brother 22 new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll provide you with an answer on that subject … but also a look at the schedule overall.

We don’t want to keep you waiting too long when it comes to handing out info here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode on the network tonight. What gives with that? It has a lot to do with a change in CBS’ strategy over the next several weeks. Previously, the show aired Sunday episodes of Big Brother without fail but now, they are changing things around so that they can air movies on the network on Sundays. Because of this, we are going to be seeing Big Brother move to Mondays, where it will air the remainder of the season.

The way the schedule is working for this show is now somewhat interesting — after all, we’re now talking about a situation where the series is going be airing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. That is a lot of this show in a short period of time. We’d question whether or not that is too much of one thing in too short a span of time, but the important thing to remember here is that many fans (us included) watch the live feeds. This shouldn’t be an issue.

If there is a silver lining here, at least we don’t have to worry anymore about some substantial football delays! That tends to happen a lot on Sundays…

