The Boys season 2 finale spoilers: Is Butcher on a warpath?







When The Boys season 2 finale arrives on Amazon over the coming days, you better be prepared for an avalanche of chaos. What else would you expect from a show like this? Things are going to get big, bold, and violent, especially now that Billy Butcher may be more empowered than ever before to do some dangerous stuff.

Ultimately, a lot of characters do end up being a product of their upbringing, both for better and for worse. Rest assured, we are going to see a good bit of that coming up for this character. Speaking a new interview with TVLine, here is just a little bit of what creator Eric Kripke had to say about what Billy’s father is going to do influence his son on some level:

I think Episode 8 is gonna be a real s–t fight. For what it’s worth, I think Episode 8 is my all-time favorite episode of the whole show, both seasons. It puts, primarily, Butcher in a really dangerous place, because he has this devil on his shoulder, who is his father, and he’s just learned at the end of this episode that there’s no value in doing things the right way by going through the right legal means. The only way to get things done apparently is to be the worst possible person like his father, and he’s heading into Episode 8 with that attitude. We should very rightfully worry about Butcher’s humanity and what that means for the rest of the team.

By the end of this finale, we imagine that we’re going to see a very different sort of Billy than who we saw through much of the series so far. For those of you who love drama on this show, you have to consider that a rather good thing.

