The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 return date hopes over on AMC







Following today’s pseudo-finale episode, what will The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 return date be? There are a lot of questions floating around out there.

Let’s kick things off here with this — a reminder that technically, tonight’s episode is not really the finale anymore. Earlier this year, there were an additional six “bonus” episodes ordered that are being tacked onto this season, and the plan here is for some of these episodes to air at some point in early 2021. These will help to bridge the gap between where we are right now and the start of season 11 — also, this will help to allow The Walking Dead to remain airing throughout the year. Remember that the show does typically air batches of episodes in the fall and then also the spring; this is a way to try to keep the spirit of some of that. Because of the global health crisis, filming has been stalled out for a good stretch of the year.

As for what is coming beyond these upcoming bonus episodes, remember that there is still another 24 episodes planned for what is set to be the final (inset sad faces here) season of this show. That’s still a lot of content, and that is going to take the series through the next few years. Following that, there’s also going to be a spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl and Carol.

What we are trying to say here is rather simple — if you love The Walking Dead, there is still a lot of content coming over the next couple of years. It’s not as though the end of the entire franchise is upon us.

