Us episode 4 (finale) spoilers: What can Douglas do?







Next week on Us episode 4, we’re gearing up for some big stuff — how can it now be when you are talking here about the finale? It’s the final chance to see an emotional resolution, as Douglas has to figure out if there is a way to repair some of the immense wounds of the past. All signs point to there being a serious attempt on his part, but we have to wait and see how everything is going to wrap up there.

Because this is such a short series, we have to imagine that there was some sort of proper end planned out — it may just not be what it looks like on the surface right now. Knowing what we know about this show, there is a chance that we could see things go in a completely different direction — one in which Connie may have some important decisions to make.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full Us episode 4 synopsis below:

When Douglas (Tom Hollander) and Albie (Tom Taylor) come face to face in Barcelona, Douglas tries to make amends for his actions. Albie prepares to give his dad another chance – but disaster soon strikes.

Will a near-death experience, the unearthing of secrets, and Douglas’ dogged determination to keep his family together be enough to change Connie’s feelings?

If there’s one personal desire that we’ve got for Us at the moment, it’s that it finds a way to create a story with at least some sort of lasting emotional resonance. We need something like that, especially since a lot of entertainment these days has this tendency to be quickly disposed about. What does make this show special, though, is that it is largely about human emotion and relationships. That is a central tenet in all of our lives and we’re reminded of that perhaps now more than any other point.

