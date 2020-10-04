Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden debates Alec Baldwin’s Trump







This weekend marked the first Saturday Night Live of the season, and also the debut of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. With that in mind, it was clear that the show wouldn’t waste a whole lot of time in order to debut that. We wondered if they were still going to spoof the debate in its entirety given the events of the past few days, but in the end, they opted to take that televised event on.

So how was Carrey’s take on Biden? We had a feeling that this was going to be some sort of exaggeration from what we’ve seen from other impersonators in the past. This could’ve been a mess, but Carrey has a real knack for physical comedy that helped this out tremendously.

If there is one real problem with Jim’s Biden, it was that it was pretty hard to disguise the fact that it was Jim Carrey. His energy is such that he’s not thought of as an impressionist.

