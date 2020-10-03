Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 9?







Who is the week 9 Power of Veto winner within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? Within this article, we’re got an answer about that, plus what the ramifications are going to be.

In case you were not aware, today marks the first time all season that everyone in the house is participating in the Veto, which is a super-important one for either Tyler or Christmas to win. Cody is Head of Household and while Christmas is the target right now, that could very-easily change. (Christmas said earlier this weekend that she may not use the Veto on herself, but we highly doubt that this is going to be the case. If she does opt to not use it, she deserves to be booted almost for that alone.)

So who is ultimately the winner of the competition this time around? Cody! He’s now won both the Head of Household and the Veto, and with this in mind, he now has the power to determine what everything is going to be in the game moving forward … and he’s not going to be using the Veto, more than likely. Be prepared for a week that is spent mostly watching people go back and forth on whether to evict Christmas or Tyler — we think it’ll probably swing back and forth for a little bit before we get around to Thursday.

