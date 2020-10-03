Supernatural season 15 video: Take a new behind-the-scenes tease







Are you ready for Supernatural season 15 to return with new episodes? The CW series finally back this coming week, and we’ve got more video proof of just how emotional this return is going to be.

If you look below, you can see the post-production folks at Shaving People Punting Things showcasing one last look behind the scenes. (We’re at least assuming that it’s the last look, given that the title for this video is “Au Revoir.”) Within this, you can get a montage of some great moments featuring the cast plus some teases of potential returns and some violent showdowns. There’s nothing in here that is too spoilery, and instead it is largely just a reminder of how much good stuff we’re going to be missing when this show comes back on the air.

We know that within this final batch of episodes, you are going to have a chance to see some classic standalone plots plus a potential showdown with Chuck and a number of familiar faces — Amara is someone who will be back before too long! All indications suggest that the series finale is going to be something personal and geared largely around the brothers — with that, Supernatural is trying to remember the heart of their show and exactly what matters to them the most. It’s not so much about the threats; it’s about the people facing them.

It may have been said a million times already, but it is absolutely worth repeating: Whenever the final rendition of “Carry On May Wayward Son” starts playing, we’re going to need all of the tissues in the world to handle it. This is one of those songs that always finds a way to bring out that emotion thanks to this show.

