Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 return date hopes on Starz







Following today’s big midseason finale, what could the Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 return date be? Consider this article your early source for that!

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: Why you are being forced to wait for a little while in order to see what’s next. Because of the ongoing health crisis, production was forced to shut down on the ten-episode season prior to filming being done. The cast and crew have been forced to finish the remaining episodes this fall (there isn’t too much left) before the show can air too much else. There were technically episodes filmed beyond episode 5, but our feeling is that Starz didn’t want to isolate a tiny percentage of the season on its own. Separating it out into blocks made a good bit more in the way of sense.

Want to dive into some additional Power Book II: Ghost video discussion? Then watch our preview for what the future could hold below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates and then also view our full show playlist.

At the end of tonight’s episode, it was confirmed that episode 6 will air in December — there’s no official date yet, so that’s something be excited for.

Of course, within the second half of the season we’re going to be seeing a lot of different twists and turns. We hope that there are some more cameos from past seasons, plus also a chance to get to know more about Monet and the supporting cast. There will likely be a few more previews coming, but you’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see them. There’s already a season 2, so you don’t have to be concerned about the show ending anytime soon.

Remember – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other information when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







