Lovecraft Country episode 8 promo: Prepare for the home stretch







Are you ready for Lovecraft Country episode 8 to arrive on HBO this weekend? Based on the latest promo we’ve got now, this episode country be hugely important for Diana … and that’s just scratching the surface.

The promo that we’ve got below is one of the longest and most epic ones that we’ve had a chance to see since the start of the series, and there is a lot that is going on here — moments interspersed through history plus also violent encounters, significant fears, prayers, and more. This is the sort of teaser that you have to watch a good three or four times in order to be able to process everything that is going on here. Rest assured, it’s a lot.

There are only three episodes left, and because of this, you better believe that tensions are going to rise and that this story is only going to get crazier from here on out. If that didn’t happen, honestly it would be quite the disappointment.

In the event that this promo is now enough and you want a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Lovecraft Country episode 8 synopsis now:

Diana winds up getting some potentially dangerous attention from Capt. Lancaster; Atticus and Leti find themselves trying to protect their future upon the arrival of an unexpected visitor from Atticus’ past at the boarding house.

One of the things that we’ve figured out with this show is that once it seems like you’ve started to understand everything, another layer is revealed. This is a show that stacks one surprise on top of the next and with that, we’ve got a feeling that there will still be something more at the end of this installment that you don’t see coming.

