Shameless season 11 filming: Take a look at a night shoot!







We know that there’s a real desire for all sorts of Shameless season 11 scoop these days, and for good reason. This show is a welcome escape from the world, and we say that knowing full well that they are probably incorporating some elements of real-life events into the story. Given that we’re entering the final season, that only amplifies that appetite. We all want to get a good sense on some level as to how this story is going to end — we don’t think people are going to share much there in advance, so we’ll have to just take whatever hints we possibly can.

With that in mind, we’re happy to at least present the latest behind-the-scenes tease from one of the show’s night shoots! You can see some of what we’re talking about here courtesy of Noel Fisher (Mickey) on Twitter. While late-night filming in itself may not be too much of a spoiler, it’s a nice reminder that the production team is continuing to pull out all the stops, even in this difficult time. We know that there are still safety precautions being taken, as evidenced by the fact that everyone within Fisher’s photo is wearing a mask. That’s going to be the way of things with this show for a while, but it’s nice to have everyone in the same place again.

Remember now that Shameless season 11 is going to premiering on Showtime likely at some point in 2021 — given that filming just started, it’s hard to imagine it coming sooner.

