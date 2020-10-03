Saturday Night Live: Chris Rock, Megan Thee Stallion expectations







Tonight on Saturday Night Live, it’s finally here — the season 46 premiere! We’ve waited a long time for Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion to arrive, and this show has more material to work with than almost any other.

Yet, it does also come with a lot of challenges. We do think that the series had teed up a huge cold open revolving around Jim Carrey as Joe Biden facing off with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, but do they still push forward with that? Politics are the series’ bread and butter, so we do expect some sort of spoof scattered in here over the course of the episode. It just remains to be seen precisely what that is going to look like.

Beyond politics, though, the big headline for this weekend’s episode is probably just the fact that everyone is back in Studio 8H! The show has not been in this place since March, where it shifted over to do some At-Home shows to close out the year. We know that there is a lot going into getting everyone back to work, including social distancing, testing, and a wide array of other procedures. It’s going to be a part of the episode beyond just regulations, but we’re not sure how much the writers will lean into it. There may be a feeling that some people out there want an escape, and given that one of the best comedians of the past several decades is hosting, there could be a desire to lean more into that.

In the end, we just hope that the premiere episode is funny. Sometimes, it does take SNL a few weeks in order to find itself again — luckily, this year there is a great deal of continuity with the cast. We think on some level, this should help it.

