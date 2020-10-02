Ted Lasso season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes on Apple TV+







Is there going to be a Ted Lasso season 2 over on Apple TV+? This is a question many out there could have following the events of today’s finale.

Now that we’ve posed that, let’s go ahead and get to sharing some of the good news — you don’t have to worry about the short-term future of the series. Ted Lasso is coming back for more! After a strong debut on the streaming service, we know that Jason Sudeikis and company already have a green light for more. The second season is set to have ten episodes, and the hope is that there is going to be a chance to see it at some point in 2021. Of course, remember that with the current state of the world right now, we’re in a spot where nothing is altogether guaranteed. We have to continue to have that reverberate in our mind over and over again.

Of course, we do think that there is so much room still here for comedy. Sure, in theory our main character should be slightly more familiar with the soccer world after what happened in season 1, but the fish-out-of-water nature of this series should still remain. We also think that the premise is really just a launching point for so much more, especially when it comes to how some of these characters react to spending time with each other.

Ultimately, we will expect some more news about Ted Lasso season 2 over the coming months. If there is one bit of advice we can pass along this weekend, it’s rather simple — enjoy the first season! There’s going to be all sorts of time in order to enjoy and think about the second season a little bit later on down the road.

