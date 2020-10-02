Saturday Night Live: Bill Burr, Issa Rae set to host in October







This weekend marks the premiere of Saturday Night Live, hosted by none other than Chris Rock. We have a feeling it’s going to be a great show, and even if it’s not, we know that there are some other great ones coming around the bend.

Take, for example, one featuring Bill Burr. The comedian is going to be hosting the late-night series for the first time on October 10, where he will be joined by first-time musical guest. Burr is one of those seasoned performers who should fit in rather well with the show right away, and we’re looking forward especially to his monologue.

Meanwhile, the October 17 show is hosting by none other than Insecure star Issa Rae, someone who is brilliantly funny and, shockingly, has not hosted the series before. We think that her ability as a writer and creator will lead to some really innovative sketches, and hopefully the sort of stuff that will go viral after the show. We at least feel like this is some of what the NBC series is hoping for. Rae will be joined by former host and musical guest Justin Bieber, who has grown rather comfortable with studio 8H despite not always being in the best of sketches. (We actually think he would do a better job hosting now than he did years ago.)

If you did not know, SNL is currently planning to film in front of a limited audience, and they will be back airing new episodes live from coast-to-coast. This is a show that spent most of the spring doing at-home editions, but there is a clear recognition now that there is an opportunity for big ratings that comes from being live in the famous studio. They don’t want to walk away from that.

