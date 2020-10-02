Saturday Night Live: First look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden!







This weekend marks the premiere of Saturday Night Live season 46, and there’s going to be an opportunity to see some really good stuff. It also marks the debut of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

In the video below, you can see the process of not only preparing Carrey to be the Presidential candidate, but also Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris. We’ve seen her play the role before, so we shouldn’t be altogether surprised to see her playing her again now. She’s a former cast member and we feel like producers are going to want to include her whenever possible. The same, of course, goes for Alec Baldwin as Trump.

Here’s the big question that we have at the moment entering this weekend’s premiere: How in the world is SNL going to be able to top some of the madness that we saw in the actual Presidential debate earlier this week? It was loud, chaotic, and full of interruptions — no matter who you support, it’s hard to walk away from that thinking that it was anywhere close to coherent. Things were all over the place!

Ultimately, the show is going to be all-out in order to produce the most high-profile premiere out there. Election season is typically this show’s bread and butter, and we do have a hard time thinking that this is going to change at some point this fall. SNL is going to be returning to the studio for the first time since March with this episode, and there will be a limited studio audience for the event. The host for the premiere is going to be Chris Rock, which should also be exciting given his own past hosting gigs.

All in all, shouldn’t this be a fantastic way to kick off the season? We’re at least more intrigued now to see what the show does…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SNL right now!

What do you want to see from Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







