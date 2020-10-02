The Walking Dead season 11: Show EP says AMC behind final season







Recently, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead season 11 was going to be the final one on AMC, and that means an end of an era. While we weren’t shocked by the news, it does still mean that there is now a proper ending to the show as we know it. Are there spin-offs and other off-shoots out there? Sure, and more are coming … but it doesn’t take away from where we are right now.

For some more news on The Walking Dead in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for more and then also view our full show playlist.

So why is the flagship show ending with a super-sized final season? As it turns out, it’s not really something that franchise overseer Scott M. Gimple fought for — instead, it was more of an AMC decision. Here is some of what he had to say on that subject in a new interview with Decider:

“You know, that was really more on AMC’s side of the equation … We have a ton of story to get through. And then story beyond that. AMC had a good idea of the space we were working in creatively, and they made a call on it. But to tell you the truth, there’s so much planned.”

We do think that the timing was right — ratings have been falling for the show for quite some time now and, in the end, it makes the most sense for the series to end in a way where people can get excited again. This allows them a chance to build up a little bit more momentum, which is something that they need if they are going to do a Daryl/Carol spin-off.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead

What do you think about The Walking Dead ending with a season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







