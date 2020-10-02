





Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, we are having an event like no other. It’s the Triple Eviction! It’s the first time in the history of the US show that we’ve seen that, and there is a chance for all sorts of unpredictable stuff to happen.

Entering the episode, the most expected outcome was that Kevin would be the first person out. That was all but assured. There were questions about more or less the rest of the night. That was pretty much confirmed in the vote — Kevin couldn’t even get a pity vote from this people. He did come across well in his interview with Julie, and was both classy and reflective about much of his time in the game.

First Head of Household Competition – It was questions about Dr. Will’s two appearances and in the end, it was Memphis who won! This was his third HoH win, and it’s clear that he is a huge threat in some of these comps now.

Nominations – David and Nicole. Our guess is that he’s so desperate to get David out that he put up someone he was sure would stay over him.

The eviction – Christmas won the Power of Veto, and there was a brief moment where it seemed like Nicole was actually going to be evicted. Yet, Enzo didn’t case a vote to evict her. He’s the one who kept Nicole in the game and at the moment, we have chaos in the house.

Second Head of Household Competition – Tyler! He managed to pull off the victory here under some difficult circumstances.

Nominations – Tyler decided to go ahead and go with Dani and Nicole as the two people to put on the block, hoping to make some sort of big move.

The eviction – Dani is gone. This vote was unanimous, and it comes after Dani called out Christmas for the final two she had with Tyler.

