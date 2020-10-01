Supernatural season 15 episode 16 spoilers: Another flashback story







For those of you who love to explore the past of the Winchester brothers, Supernatuarl season 15 episode 16 is right up your alley. This installment, entitled “Drag Me Away (From You),” is airing on October 22 and there will be a lot of time spent here watching Sam and Dean look back at what happened in their childhood.

Sure, we know that Sam and Dean started this show as adults, and their youth is not something that we see every single week. That is not stopping us from feeling nostalgic about this story, especially since it may be one of the last times to really take on a story with this sort of thematic content. It’s also going to be linked to the present in some pretty interesting ways.

Want a few more details right now? Then be sure to check out our Supernatural season 15 episode 16 synopsis right now:

FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin (#1516). Original airdate 10/22/2020.

Will this episode do much of anything to push forward the central mythology of the season? That’s something that we don’t have an answer to as of yet, but there could be a few teases mixed in to the larger narrative. We think the bulk of this installment could be about something quite specific, not that we’re altogether mad about that given what Supernatural often prides itself trying to do. The individual stories have long been its bread and butter — why change that now?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







