A Million Little Things season 3 spoilers: A whole flurry of new details

Before we share anything more, let’s have a brief spoiler conversation. Everything that we’ve got for you below was shared by the network, so it’s not as though any of it is stuff they don’t want out there. Yet, there are a lot of teases as to what’s coming and if you want to enter season 3 not knowing anything, it’s best to not continue reading.

Still with us? Then let’s go ahead and dive right into that:

When we last saw Rome and Regina, they were about to adopt their son, only to have Eve, the birth mother they had come to know and love, change her mind. With that, Regina finally broke, leaving Rome at a loss as she heartbreakingly admitted: “You made me want this.” Rome and Regina must now face the challenge of moving forward—but how can they move forward from the loss of a child? Especially when that child is still alive, being loved by someone else.

As for Delilah, while she has been having fun with Miles, she begins to question if “having fun” is enough. While Sophie embarks on a journey to pursue her music and Danny discovers his confidence at school, Delilah sees her older children growing into young adults, even after losing their dad. And when Delilah realizes that her time with her own father is limited, she makes a life-changing decision.

When we left Gary, he had just made the difficult choice to pursue his new relationship with Darcy and leave his romance with Maggie in the past. As Gary begins to navigate dating Darcy, he encounters an unexpected challenge when he finds himself becoming an instant father figure to kids of his own. But the process of stepping into these fatherly shoes causes Gary to reflect on the way he himself was raised and make a life-altering decision.

Meanwhile, on the heels of confessing her feelings for Gary, Maggie arrives in Oxford. But her conviction to find out who she is without cancer is renewed when her new roommate Jamie encourages her to create a podcast, chronicling her experiences at Oxford and finding her voice. Maggie’s British alter ego allows her to take chances and live outside her comfort zone—while she’s literally living outside her comfort zone. But when unforeseen circumstances throw a wrench into her plans, we see Maggie finally bloom into the person she’s always wanted to be.

As for the Savilles, we left last season with a big cliff hanger. Is Eddie dead or alive? While the premiere will answer that question, what we’ll see this season is that Katherine and Theo will never be the same. They must tap into their strength and redefine their lives, leaning on each other like never before. Through their story, we will follow two mysteries: Who hit Eddie that night? And was this accident really an accident?

And just when the friends seem to find their new normal, their lives are upended when, like ours, [the pandemic] rocks their world. We’ll see the topics our show depicts—depression, breast cancer, chemical dependency, domestic violence, friendship, family and love—and how all of them are heightened by the challenges our world is facing right now. And we’ll rediscover what our gang has always known in their hearts: With the love and support of your friends, you can get through anything.

There are a lot of big takeaways that come with reading that. It’s exciting to see Maggie work to find her voice, and it’s a relief that the Eddie accident is something that will be taken on almost right away. It is also interesting to know that the writers are going to be taking on the pandemic, but it doesn’t seem like they will be doing it right away. It remains to be seen how much it will impact the show, but it’s inevitable that it will. After all, it has shaped just about every corner of life.

