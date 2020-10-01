Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 filming happening in ‘bubble’







We knew that Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 was going to be happening — we just didn’t expect it to be going down quite like this.

According to a new report from Deadline, the show’s cast and crew are heading out to a Nevada resort where much of the upcoming season will be filmed. Like with many other recent series filmed in the state (which include Love Island and Shark Tank), they will be adhering to a number of different health and safety protocols. That includes being somewhat isolated from the rest of the world and undergoing regular, rigorous testing.

As for the cast, at the moment Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are all slated to be present in some capacity. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi left after season 3, and for the time being we don’t see any real evidence that she is interested in coming back right now. The fallout from Angelina’s wedding was severe, both in terms of social media and also among the cast members themselves. We’re sure that the door will be left open for Snooki, in the event that she does eventually decide to be a part of this world again. (Heck, we still feel like the door is left open for Sammi, even though she hasn’t been a part of the show since the original iteration.)

Based on filming, we would expect that Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 is going to be premiering on MTV at some point next year. Yet, the best thing to do here is be patient given that there is still a great deal of time for things to shift around and change a little bit.

