Outlander, cast snubbed from 2020 People’s Choice Awards nominations







Today the 2020 People’s Choice Awards nominations were announced, and we’ll admit that we’re still reeling somewhat from the news. Or, in particular, we’re reeling from the news of the snub.

It was only a matter of years ago that Outlander scored the top TV prize at the awards show, back when it was broadcast at CBS. Now, it’s been left out on the ballot altogether. It comes as such a shock given the passionate audience of Outlander fans that are out there, especially when it comes to categories like Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show where it feels like it could have easily been included.

What happened here? It’s ultimately hard to say, since there’s not enough public data to really dive into it. The news is disappointing, though, especially since Outlander finds itself snubbed regularly from the Emmys despite fantastic performances and a stellar overall product. (If you love Sam Heughan, you can still vote for Bloodshot as an action movie — it’s just shocking to not see Outlander within the main categories.)

No matter the snub, we are still very much pleased with the quality of the show and with that, we’re sure that plenty of other people out there feel the same way. The most important thing is that they feel the love and support. Awards are always secondary, and it should be very well known that this is one of the most passionate followings that is out there. The enthusiasm for season 6 remains very much there, even though we will be waiting for a while in order to see it.

Are you shocked that Outlander found itself snubbed at the People’s Choice Awards?

