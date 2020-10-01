The 100 prequel: Could it still happen? EP talks possibility







Now that The 100 series finale has aired on The CW, we now turn to the next question — which is, of course, all about the prequel. Is it still happening, or is there at least a chance of it?

Ultimately, there are a lot of factors being weighed here as to whether or not this show could happen. For starters, there would have to be an audience for it, and ratings for the final season weren’t so strong that there’s a guarantee for more. Maybe the series performers well enough in DVR/streaming numbers to make up for so-so live ratings, but it’s hard to know without seeing the full picture. We also know that The CW has plenty of other programs, and amidst this pandemic, it’s rather difficult to know just what is going to be feasible and what isn’t insofar as shooting days go.

For the time being, what we can say is that showrunner Jason Rothenberg doesn’t know a whole lot more than anyone else about the fate of the prequel. Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what he had to say:

All I can really say about the prequel is that conversations are ongoing. I’m hoping to be able to continue this universe because I feel like it’s so rich and there is so much story to tell. But the discussions are far, far above my pay grade at the moment. The same day you find out is when I’ll find out.

There is no rush on this being announced at the moment, but we would imagine that we’ll hear something more definite by the end of the year. The earliest we could imagine the prequel even airing is late next year at the earliest, but that’s the best-case scenario and it could be even longer … if anything ever materializes.

