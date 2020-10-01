Love Island USA season 2 finale: Were Justine & Caleb the winners?







Tonight’s Love Island USA season 2 finale delivered a few emotional moments — it’s crazy how that happens after such a lighthearted, crazy season!

Yet, after the public vote and a lot of drama, we ended up learning that the winners were none other than Justine and Caleb! They’ve been together for a good stint of the season, and they formed a connection that was really quite beautiful to watch. They are a pair we really hope makes it after the show, though we understand that this sort of thing can be rather unpredictable much of the time. What matters is that they seemed to genuinely care about each other, and that was reflected in what happened at the end with the money.

Ultimately, Caleb found himself left with the all-important envelope — either he could take $100,000 for himself or split it with Justine, and of course he decided to split it! We do honestly wonder how many people would just take the money and run in this situation, given that they would be roasted on social media until the end of time. There’s really no other way that we envision that going.

In finishing in first place, Justine and Caleb overtook people like Cely and Johnny and Carrington and Laurel, who made it all the way to the top two despite Laurel being a little bit more recent as a part of this show.

Overall, we actually think that the casting for this season was just as good, if not even better, than what we had the first time around! There is certainly a part of us that misses the island setting that was so front and center in season 1, but Vegas did give this season a unique identity and we have a good feeling we will be remembering it, and its winners, for quite some time.

