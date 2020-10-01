Love Island USA season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?







Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, should you expect a Love Island USA season 3? Is there a reason to have some hope?

For the time being, let’s start things off by saying this: There is no official word as of yet that a season 3 of the show is going to happen. Are we hopeful that it will? Sure, mostly due to the fact that it’s a bit of summer fun that gives CBS something solid over the course of months where they don’t exactly have a lot. We’re also impressed that the network found a way to even get this show on the air during this particular climate.

In terms of the ratings, we’re looking here at a series that averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over 1.8 million live viewers a week. These are declines from where the show was a week ago, but we’re also not altogether surprised. More of the series’ viewers may be coming online now, as there are some real attempts to try and capture as many young fans as possible. There’s also a strong social following that has been building here over time.

If we had to guess, we would say that CBS will do at least one more season of Love Island to ensure they have some more summer programming next year, especially with there being no guarantees of a vaccine or an ability to get scripted shows back to work in the way that they used to. Even if the ratings aren’t great, this is a program that is giving them something that they rarely have elsewhere: Demo viewers. Many shows on CBS tend to skew old, and this one serves as a valuable exception.

There is likely no real hurry on announcing a Love Island USA season 3 renewal, but we feel like some more news will come out over the next few weeks.

