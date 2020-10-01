





On tonight’s new episode of The Masked Singer, we had a chance to see another crop of memorable contestants — and of course another reveal.

So who was unmasked at the end of the day? Well, it was the Gremlin! At the end of the episode, the character decided that they were done after the first performance — they were done, and apparently didn’t want to be in the heat anymore. That Gremlin was, in the end, Mickey Rourke! This is something that we didn’t expect, especially when it comes to the timing of it. The Gremlin has quit the show and that’s it.

In the end, though, this is a rare situation where the unmasking is not as shocking as the way that it went about. We’ve never had anyone just decide to peace out of the competition of their own accord, but we get it. These are weird times, and maybe this was an experience that they wanted to have once before then heading off and then doing their own thing once more. We at least appreciate that we got to see them at all.

We don’t think that Mickey was going to be around the show a long time in the first place, mostly because he was far from a great singer. Yet, he was a unique personality and we were very-much excited to have him on the show. This is at least something that will generate conversation, no?

In the end, though, the Serpent has to be a long-term favorite to win the whole thing, no? There were a lot of great performances over the course of the whole hour!

