Queen Sugar season 5 filming resumes, with different story in mind







After shutting down production more than half a year ago, Queen Sugar season 5 is now in production. With that being said, this isn’t going to be the same version of the show that was originally planned.

According to a new report from Deadline, creator Ava DuVernay decided during the hiatus to change up the remainder of the season in order to better reflect what is actually going on in the world right now. That means that alongside showrunner Anthony Sparks and co-executive producer Norman Vance, the OWN series is now poised to take on the racial justice movement, the current health crisis, and also the restrictions and fallout that everyone is still going through. This show has an opportunity to speak to issues impacting minority communities in a timely, powerful way — and with characters so many viewers are familiar with.

Because filming is just now getting underway, though, we wouldn’t expect new Queen Sugar episodes on the air for a good while. If we were to guess at the moment, we would say that the premiere will air within the first few months of the new year, but the biggest thing to remember is at this point, everything is tentative. We have to be prepared for things to change at any given moment. For now, we’re just glad that filming seems to be back.

If this timeline does hold, maybe we can expect something more along the lines of previews and the like at the end of the year. OWN is going to want to get the word out, especially after this show in particular has been off the air for so long. You want to remind people of all of the different ways in which they missed it!

