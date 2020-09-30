Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: All about campaigns







Things in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house have been a little bit complicated today, and that is putting it mildly.

What’s going on here? After Dr. Will Kirby had a video message that aired in the house a little bit earlier in the day, that has led to questions aplenty surrounding if there is going to be an eviction sooner rather than later. (We know that there is a triple that will be happening on Thursday, but could some of it tape early? It’s possible…)

Over the past few hours, Kevin has tried his best to campaign for votes, making a number of different pitches clear. He’s offered big things to people like Enzo, Nicole, and Tyler, making it clear that he is not after any of them. Instead, he’s tried to put a spotlight on other people like Memphis and mention himself as more of a “lame duck.” He’s just trying to make it through one more eviction and feels like he’s capable of being useful.

Is the campaign effective? He’s at least doing better than David, who is spending the bulk of his time at the moment walking around and not offering anything too substantial when it comes to deals and the like. The problem is that Cody is still trying to reiterate that Kevin needs to go, and most will fall in line. The most powerful argument that Cody has is simply this: Kevin is a good player, whereas David is not. David is probably not as likely to play some of them down the road.

