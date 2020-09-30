The Resident season 4 spoilers: Relationship teasers and more







It’s true that you are going to be stuck waiting until 2021 in order to get new episodes of The Resident. With that being said, though, we are getting a good sense of what could be coming — and rest assured, it’s exciting!

Yet, we also must admit that there is a lot of darkness coming before we get to the other side. The Resident is one of those shows that can’t shy away from current events, given what is going on in the real world and the role that health-care professionals play in saving lives. We have a feeling that this is going to be a huge part of what lies ahead, and the powers-that-be are indicating largely the same thing.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Peter Elkoff detailed some of the hard times that some of these characters are going to be taking on — and then also a little bit about the emotional stakes before getting to some slightly better news for some of these characters:

We are facing the greatest health care crisis of our generation and The Resident is tackling it head-on … Our premiere deals with the early days of the outbreak, focusing on our hero doctors and nurses as [the pandemic] hits them personally and professionally. As one of Chastain’s own is left fighting for their life, we will see heroism on one side and the corrosive effects of a broken financial system on healthcare on the other. This is a view into [the virus] that the public hasn’t seen, with stories and details taken directly from the frontline experiences of one of our writers, Daniela Lamas, a critical care doctor in Boston. Lamas, who wrote about her experience battling [the virus] for the New York Times, co-authored our premiere with Eric I. Lu, also an M.D. The pandemic] has laid bare the inequities of our healthcare system, revealing issues that we will continue to grapple with throughout our season. The repercussions of this pandemic will profoundly impact our heroes and their relationships with each other and their own families. The premiere will pack an emotional wallop: there will be a heart-wrenching loss for our doctors, a long-awaited and joyful affirmation of love, and even a surprise hook-up between two of our most beloved characters. So basically, the early part of this season is going to give you reasons aplenty to cheer, but also plenty of reasons to feel sad at the same time. Go ahead and prepare for both.

